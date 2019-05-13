The last time we saw the refreshed Land Rover Discovery Sport out in the wild, the SUV was testing on the snow-covered roads north of the Arctic Circle. This time around, the British high-riding vehicle has been spied performing some high-speed evaluations at the Nurburgring which is not something many would expect to see considering the model’s off-road nature.

However, modern SUVs are often multi-talented all-rounders that are equally good on and off the road. Seeing the Disco Sport testing at the German track shouldn’t be a huge surprise as the model is also used by families for their summer trips. Given that, Land Rover needs to make sure it remains stable under heavy load and at high speeds to guarantee its customers a comfortable, carefree journey.

Land Rover is still using highly camouflaged prototypes and we are not able to spot any major design changes over the current model. Bear in mind that this is just a facelift for the Disco Sport, which should bring a new fascia inspired by the new Range Rover Evoque, as well as a number of other minor visual revisions.

Far more important changes should be happening underneath the skin where the existing platform of the SUV will be modified to accommodate batteries and electric motors, part of an upcoming plug-in hybrid version. The tweaks might also free up some room in the cabin to make the SUV marginally more spacious.

In the United States, the PHEV option will likely remain the only major improvement in the engine lineup, while customers in Europe might also get a new three-cylinder option. Other upgrades include a completely overhauled cabin with a new layout, as well as an updated infotainment system.

The facelifted Discovery Sport will arrive for the 2020 model year with sales likely to kick off before the end of 2019. Its longevity is in question, however, since a completely new model is expected for 2022.

Source: Automotive Mike on YouTube