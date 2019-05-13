The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 doesn't have a full debut until this summer, and the Blue Oval is still keeping many of the details a closely held secret. The company is willing to let people see its much-anticipated muscle car, though, and this video from StangMode is one of the closest looks at it yet.

The Grabber Lime color makes this Shelby GT500 an immediate attention getter, especially with the contrasting black trim on the front splitter, mirror caps, side sills, and other details. This one rides on a set of carbon fiber wheels, too, and there are a gargantuan set of brake rotors visible behind the spokes with similarly large Brembo calipers clamping on the discs. Also, notice the lack of Ford or Mustang badging except for the Shelby snake emblems adorning the exterior.

Things get really cool a Ford representative pops the hood. The process involves unlocking it from the cabin and pressing the two buttons that look like hood pins. StangMode is incredibly happy to see that there's now a strut keeping it open, rather than a prop.

According to the Blue Oval rep, the hood vents are semi-functional. With the hood open, owners can remove a panel underneath the fins, so that they actually allow heat to exit the engine bay. Leaving the cover in place prevents rain from falling inside.

Ford still won't disclose the output of the GT500's supercharged 5.2-liter V8, except that the figure will be "over 700 horsepower." The Blue Oval will limit the model's top speed to 180 miles per hour (290 kilometers per hour), and the muscle machine will be capable of covering the quarter mile in less than 11 seconds.

Ford also hasn't yet provided an official date for releasing all of the details about the GT500 beyond the info arriving at a vague point this summer. Among the facts and figures, expect the company to say when the muscle car goes on sale. The date is likely sometime this year.

Source: StangMode via YouTube