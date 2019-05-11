Can a 10-year-old Audi stand tall against a more modern set of rivals?
Out of all the vehicle types, we probably can't hide the fact that we love wagons, especially the fast ones. There's something about the contrast of their grocery-getter bodies and the exhilarating performance figures they carry that tickle our fancy. Maybe that, or wagons are really the best way to buy a sports car that our wives would approve.
With that in mind, Autocar has released a drag race video that caught our attention – a half-mile drag race between German fast wagons.
In this drag race video, one of the contenders is a Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. This hybrid estate packs quite a punch – a twin-turbo 4.0-Liter V8, to be exact, with huge help from electric motors. Working together, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid can produce up to 671 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. That's a lot.
The challenger, also from Stuttgart, is a Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon. It's a bit less powerful than the Porsche, with 612 hp and 626 lb-ft of torque. However, it's also lighter by around 882 pounds (400 kilograms), which somehow evens out the power gap.
The third contender, however, is much more interesting the first two. It's a previous-generation Audi RS6 that has an extremely potent 5.0L V10 under its hood. It's a 10-year old car, but that doesn't mean that it can't put up a fight against the more modern rivals. With a few modifications inside the bonnet, the tuned RS6 can produce up to 650 hp, which makes it on the par with the aforementioned wagons.
So, can a 10-year old RS6 match the newer hot wagons in this half-mile drag race? Watch the video on top of this page to find out.
