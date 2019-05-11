Out of all the vehicle types, we probably can't hide the fact that we love wagons, especially the fast ones. There's something about the contrast of their grocery-getter bodies and the exhilarating performance figures they carry that tickle our fancy. Maybe that, or wagons are really the best way to buy a sports car that our wives would approve.

With that in mind, Autocar has released a drag race video that caught our attention – a half-mile drag race between German fast wagons.

10 Photos

In this drag race video, one of the contenders is a Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. This hybrid estate packs quite a punch – a twin-turbo 4.0-Liter V8, to be exact, with huge help from electric motors. Working together, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid can produce up to 671 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. That's a lot.

The challenger, also from Stuttgart, is a Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon. It's a bit less powerful than the Porsche, with 612 hp and 626 lb-ft of torque. However, it's also lighter by around 882 pounds (400 kilograms), which somehow evens out the power gap.

The third contender, however, is much more interesting the first two. It's a previous-generation Audi RS6 that has an extremely potent 5.0L V10 under its hood. It's a 10-year old car, but that doesn't mean that it can't put up a fight against the more modern rivals. With a few modifications inside the bonnet, the tuned RS6 can produce up to 650 hp, which makes it on the par with the aforementioned wagons.

So, can a 10-year old RS6 match the newer hot wagons in this half-mile drag race? Watch the video on top of this page to find out.

Source: Autocar