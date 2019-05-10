The latest Forza Motorsport 7 update is here, with three new cars for players to drive and enjoy. The May update also adds some new themed events to keep things fresh.

May is an important month for speed freaks: for one, it usually means the beginning of good weather for the cold, snowy Northeast, which means the fun cars come out of storage. Of equal importance is the annual running of the Indianapolis 500.

Forza Motorsport 7 gets in on the fun by adding a pair of open-wheel race cars and a pace car, as well as Indianapolis 500-themed events. Players will be able to compete with actual Indy drivers, who will be practicing leading up to the big race, which runs on Sunday, May 26.

Since 2012, all Indy teams are using the same chassis, the Dallara DW12. The DW12 is named for two-time Indy 500 winner Dan Wheldon, who helped to test the chassis before tragically losing his life in a crash during the final race of the 2011 season.

Four different liveries of the Dallara DW12 have been added with this update – two Chevrolet-powered models and two Honda-powered models. If you've ever dreamed of being Graham Rahal, Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, or Simon Pagenaud, now's your chance.

The second open-wheel racer included in the update is the 1969 Ford Brawner Hawk III, driven to victory that year by none other than Mario Andretti. Both the original livery and a special 50th anniversary paint scheme are included in the update.

Lastly, a 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 pace car has been added to the game, offering players a slightly different driving experience compared to the standard car – this one has a light bar, after all. If open-wheel oval racing is your thing, then this is your month to play Forza Motorsport 7.

Source: ForzaMotorsport.net