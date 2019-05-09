Brooks Weisblat from DragTimes is back with another exciting exotic car drag racing video. This time, it's a little bit of an unusual race. We'll be watching a straight-piped Ferrari 458 Speciale facing off against a Lamborghini Urus.

The Urus, weighing in at 4,850 pounds is no featherweight, especially compared to the Ferrari 458 Speciale, which weighs just over 3,000 pounds. That's a huge difference in weight.

The Lamborghini Urus is a little bit more powerful than the Ferrari, though. The Lamborghini is good for 641 horsepower, while the 458 Speciale is rated at 597 horsepower. However, we'd imagine that the uncorked exhaust on the Ferrari has freed up a few horsepower, along with the custom tune.

It might not seem like much of a race at all, but keep in mind that the Lamborghini has all-wheel-drive, while the Ferrari is rear wheel drive. If the Lamborghini can get a better launch, it might hold its own, at least for a while.

That's exactly what happens. The Urus surprisingly walks away from the Ferrari from the start, and it takes nearly the entire quarter mile for it to catch up. In the first race, the Ferrari still wins, running the quarter in 11.670 compared to the 11.685 of the Urus. That's much closer than we expected.

The Ferrari walks away from the Urus and never looks back in the second race, but that's because the Ferrari jumped the gun a bit. Technically, the second race doesn't count. The third race is almost as close as the first one, but this time, the Lamborghini wins, with a blistering 11.635 pass compared to the Ferrari's 11.855.

While the Lamborghini's quarter mile trap speed was 116.8 miles per hour, the Ferrari tripped the lights at 122.73, meaning it was accelerating faster despite the Lamborghini's superior launch. This time around, he didn't catch up fast enough.

All in all, we'd say that the Urus both surprised and impressed us. The Ferrari was no slouch, but the tremendous launch of the Urus caused trouble for the tuned-up supercar.

Source: DragTimes on YouTube