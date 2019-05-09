While brief, this spy video provides an amazing chance to hear the 992-generation of the Porsche 911 GT3 while it laps the Nürburgring. Judging by the sound, the reports are seemingly true that the new model might retain a naturally aspirated engine because there's no hint of a whistling turbo in this clip.

This test mule doesn't look too different from the ones in early spy shots and videos. There's a large opening in the center of the lower fascia, and the inlet at the top tip of the bumper appears larger than on the current GT3. The fenders seem a little wider than on the standard version of the 992-gen 911 Carrera. The most eye-catching element on this car is a massive, fixed rear wing with big end plates. A relocated third brake light sits on top of the trunk lid's ducktail spoiler. A bumper includes a pair of exhausts exiting from the center and diffusers on each side of the pipes.

For a closer look at the upcoming 911 GT3, check out the spy shots from last year, below. The shots include a fantastic view of the rear wing's complex shape.

The GT3's powertrain reportedly uses a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine making around 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts), and buyers could allegedly select between a manual transmission or dual-clutch gearbox. For comparison, the current GT3 has 494 hp (368 kW), and the existing GT3 RS packs a tuned variant of this mill with 520 hp (383 kW).

The new 911 GT3 would reportedly debut as soon as the Frankfurt Motor Show in September or possibly later in 2019.

Source: Carspotter Jeroen via YouTube