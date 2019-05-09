Jakub of Youtube channel TheStraightPipes has bought his dream truck: a first-generation Ford Raptor. It's orange inside and out, and, being an earlier model, it's powered by a naturally aspirated 6.2 liter V8 good for 411 horsepower and 434 lb/ft of torque. We're happy for him.

We're a little bit jealous of him, too, and that's because his truck was the cheapest Ford Raptor for sale anywhere when he bought it. Amazingly, Jakub scored the Ford truck of his dreams for just $13,400. That's impressively cheap.

As you can imagine, at that price, there are a few issues that Jakub had to take care of. For one thing, this wasn't only the cheapest Raptor for sale at the time – it was also the one with the highest mileage. At 218,000 miles, this Raptor is no spring chicken. What's worse, the truck belonged to a smoker.

When Jakub first got the truck, it looked downright nasty inside. The interior was in disgusting shape, and it desperately needed to be detailed. A local automotive detailing company did an amazing job of cleaning out the truck, and afterwards, it looks downright amazing.

If you were to show us photos of the inside now and tell us that this truck had 50,000 miles on it, we'd absolutely believe you. Best of all, Jakub and Yuri report that the interior no longer smells like cigarette smoke.

As far as repairs, the truck has been pretty good to Jakub so far, despite its status as a high-mileage, bargain-basement performance vehicle. The only issue he had to take care of was the switch for the rear window, which ran him about $40 (we're not sure if that's $40 USD or $40 CAD; either way, he got off easy).

He still has to fix the seized rear step in the tailgate, but that's a task for another day. For now, Jakub's only concern is to drive and enjoy the truck of his dreams.

Source: TheStraightPipes on YouTube