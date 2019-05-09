Following in the footsteps of the A35 hatchback, A35 sedan, and the CLA 35 “four-door coupe,” Mercedes-AMG is now performing final testing at the Nürburgring for the fourth (but not the final) member of the “35” family. We’re talking about the CLA 35 Shooting Brake, which is set to become the most affordable AMG wagon in Affalterbach’s vast lineup.

The heavy camouflage might trick you into believing there are some major styling changes in tow over the regular variant, but having seen the upgrades the CLA35 has compared to the standard car, we’re not expecting any surprises. It should be just as pretty as the swoopy sedan, but with the added practicality of a bigger cargo compartment like you’d expect from a wagon.

Much like the CLA isn’t technically a coupe since it’s a four-door car, this won’t be a true shooting brake taking into account the ones that fully live up to this definition don’t have rear doors. “Shooting brake” does sound more exciting than “wagon,” “estate” or “combi,” so it’s understandable (to some extent) why Mercedes is going down this road.

Like the other “35” models, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake will come exclusively with an all-wheel-drive layout and a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Power will be provided by a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine developing 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters).

Taking into account the CLA 35 needs 4.9 seconds to complete the sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph), its wagon counterpart will likely need somewhere in the region of 5.1 seconds for the same task given its slightly higher weight.

Since the standard CLA Shooting Brake is not available in North America, don’t expect the hotter “35” derivative to be sold in the United States either. It will be the same story with the future "45" model, which will up the power ante to as much as 416 hp in the range-topping S variant. U.S. folks can at least take comfort from knowing the CLA 45 is coming stateside where there’s also likely going to be an A45 / A45 S Sedan.

The introduction of a CLA 35 Shooting Brake won’t spell the end of new “35” launches as the boxy GLB crossover has already been spied in this warm AMG flavor. In addition, it would make sense for the next-generation GLA to get the “35” treatment as part of a vastly expanded AMG portfolio.

Video: Carspotter Jeroen / YouTube