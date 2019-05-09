Sweden born professional freeskier and alpine ski racer, Jon Olsson, is back again with yet another wild new project. This time around, it’s not a brand new vehicle but a new modification for his heavily tuned Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4² nicknamed Lord Hans.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because this is the very same G-Class that Olsson turned into a convertible in June last year in order to fit the off-roader into the parking garages in Monaco and Marabella. Now, the G500 4×4² has received a custom fabric roof that allows the skier to drive it on rainy days. As you can see from the video above, there’s also a new exterior white color matching Olsson’s personal clothing brand.

In its previous version, Lord Hans had its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 heavily upgraded to deliver 780 horsepower (582 kilowatts). Further hardware improvements, including a new exhaust system (yes, yet again), boost that figure to 850 hp (634 kW). Unfortunately, Olsson doesn’t speak about one of the coolest features this car had - an iPhone app that adjusts an internal valve in the exhaust pipes to alter the sound.

In the video, Janni, Olsson’s wife, who is a fashion and lifestyle blogger, also enjoys the freshly modified G. At the end of the 15-minute clip, the couple goes out for a quick tour around Monaco. And it’s a sight to behold.

After so many tweaks, this car deserves a new name. Olsson asks his followers to come up with ideas and you are welcome to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Source: Jon Olsson on YouTube