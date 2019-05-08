If you're a BMW aficionado, then it's very likely that you hold Alpina in high regard. In stark contrast to BMW's M division, Alpina's BMW-based creations combine incredible performance with bespoke luxury.

Unfortunately, it's very rare that we get to enjoy Alpina vehicles for ourselves, as BMW has sold just a handful of Alpina models in the United States. This commercial, shared by Alpina on their official YouTube channel, has us wishing that they'd let us experience more of what the exclusive tuner has to offer.

In the ad, a Porsche 911 GT3RS and a Mercedes-AMG GT R are duking it out on a massive straightaway that looks suspiciously like the Nürburgring. The fast-paced, heavy rock music and the raucous exhaust notes of the two cars offer perfect accompaniment for the ferocious battle.

Suddenly, the camera cuts to an unassuming-looking blue station wagon, whose introduction to the fray is announced by traditional Bavarian music. That's not just any blue station wagon – it's an Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo.

With 608 horsepower on tap, the B5 Bi-Turbo Touring can reach 60 miles per hour in just 3.7 seconds on its way to a 200 mile per hour top speed. In short, this station wagon can haul more than just groceries, if you catch our drift.

The Alpina comes up fast behind the AMG, which moves out of the B5 Bi-Turbo's way. In a blue flash, the station wagon is gone, rushing towards the vanishing point and leaving the Porsche and the AMG in the dust.

Lately, it seems like the luxury performance car market has been inundated with SUVs. It's refreshing to see that at least one company still knows how to build a brutally fast wagon that can hang with the best of them.

Source: ALPINA Burkard Bovensiepen GmbH + Co. KG on YouTube