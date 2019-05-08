A new spy video reveals the Audi RS Q8 making a return to the Nürburgring for another season of testing. The driver continues to push the performance SUV around the famous course, in addition to enjoying the public roads nearby the track.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the RS Q8 has lost much camouflage since the previous spy video from August 27, 2018. There's still a camouflage wrap around the front fascia, side sills, and rear bumper. The concealment doesn't hide the revised nose very well, and the big inlets give the SUV a very aggressive appearance.

The RS Q8 will reportedly share a powertrain with the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The hybrid-assisted, twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 will offer around 670 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 626 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters). Older rumors point to the model using the same twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 as the Lamborghini Urus with 641 hp (478 kW). Regardless of the powertrain, a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and adaptive suspension will likely handle the job of making the monumental power usable on the road.

We don't yet have spy photos of the interior. The cabin should be generally similar to the standard Q8 but with aggressive touches like large bolsters on the front seats, bits of Alcantara upholstery, and carbon fiber trim.

Audi still doesn't have the milder Audi SQ8 on sale yet, and the RS Q8 wouldn't debut before its less aggressive sibling. The current speculative timetable points to the RS Q8 going on sale in 2020.

Source: Carspotter Jeroen via YouTube