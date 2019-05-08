In March this year, at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz introduced the AMG 53 version of the new GLE. As the video above shows, the German manufacturer is now working on a similar treatment for the new GLE Coupe and the spied prototype already looks quite promising.

While it’s fully camouflaged, we now have a basic idea of what this coupe-SUV will look like. Expect a massive diffuser at the back, more air intakes at the front, and Mercedes’ Panamericana grille that’s often reserved for the performance models of the brand. The 3:26-minute video provides a detailed look at the exterior and also includes some action footage.

Speaking of performance, it’s probably safe to assume the GLE 53 Coupe will share its hardware with the non-Coupe 53 version of the SUV. This means power should come from a mild hybrid system that consists of a 3.0-liter inline-six engine, turbo, electric supercharger, and integrated starter-generator. If this setup sounds familiar to you, it’s just because it’s also used in the CLS 53, E 53 coupe, and E 53 convertible. In its newest application, it should deliver 435 horsepower (320 kilowatts) in total.

Paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, the powertrain propels the GLE 53 from 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in just 5.3 seconds, while top speed is electronically governed at 155 mph (250 kph). Expect the performance of the GLE 53 Coupe to match these numbers.

As standard, the sporty SUV should ride on an air suspension with active roll stabilization and selectable damping modes (Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Trail, and Sand). If the system is identical to the one in the GLE 53, it should also allow for adjustable ride height by as much as 2.165 inches (55 millimeters).

Source: Carspotter Jeroen on YouTube