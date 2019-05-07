The company Leentu is carving out a niche as a maker pickup bed campers that don't break the bank. The firm's latest product is the Sunzal Utility Pop-Up that provides a space to sleep in the back of a variety of pickups.

The Sunzal looks like a standard bed topper during normal driving. When it's time to get some sleep, the roof tilts upward to expose triangular windows in the side and a raised mattress. This configuration means that an owner could still load most of the bed with cargo because the occupants rest above the truck bed.

The bed topper has a corrosion-resistant, aluminum monocoque that keeps the weight under 300 pounds (136 kilograms) for the version of the Sunzal for midsized pickups, and the sides are waterproof. As standard, buyers can select whether the aluminum parts are black, white, or gray. The interior has an LED light and two-inch thick foam mattress.

Buyers can also select from a variety of upgrades for making the Sunzal more versatile. The features include a 60-watt solar panel, roof-mounted fan, rack on the roof for hauling more cargo, sliding side window, and larger openings that Leentu calls "windoors" because they can function as a window or a door. Different exterior hues or side panel fabric colors are available, too.

Deposits for the Sunzal are open now for $1,000. The total price is $7,599 for midsized pickups like the Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger, GMC Canyon, and Toyota Tacoma. The version for larger trucks like the Chevy Silverado, Ford F-150, GMC Sierra, Ram 1500, and Toyota Tundra goes for $8,599.

Compared to Leentu's previous pickup bed camper (gallery above), the Sunzal is smaller but less expensive. The earlier model started at $10,295 for the tailored composite or $13,995 for a version with carbon fiber construction.

Source: Leentu, Leentu via YouTube