Via a new short video teaser, McLaren has confirmed the new Grand Tourer will make its debut on May 15, just eight days from now. The 36-second clip shows some of the main design characteristics of the supercar, including the thin LED taillights, athletic side profile, and sleek headlights with light emitting diode technology.

The British automaker promises the new GT model will “redefine the rules of the Grand Tourer segment” and will introduce “renowned McLaren engineering” and “dynamic attributes alongside high-quality materials and exceptional comfort.” Simply put, it’s going to be the McLaren for the long-distance trips, not the track.

11 Photos

"It’s a car that has been designed for distance and one that will also provide the comfort and space expected of a Grand Tourer,” McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt described the model. “But with a level of agility never experienced before in this segment."

Nothing is confirmed at the moment, but the Grand Tourer is expected not to feature a three-seat layout. A report from Autocar claims that’s not possible due to the airbag regulations in the United States. “U.S. mandates airbags for front-seat passengers, and regulators consider the side seats of a three-seater to be in the front. They are set too far back for an airbag to deploy to them, however,” says the British publication.

In the teaser video above, McLaren says that soon “the old rules will be history,” which probably hints at some surprises. We are already excited and all will be revealed online on May 15 so stay tuned for the big premiere. The manufacturer encourages you to follow the conversation about the “McLaren of Grand Tourers” using the #NEWRULES hashtag on social media. Alternatively, you can visit the brand’s dedicated website.

Source: McLaren