The last spy video of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 testing at the Nürburgring is getting old, so here's a fresh look at the hardcore coupe lapping the Green Hell. It sounds fantastic, too.

Earlier spy shots and videos already provided nearly undisguised looks at the 718 Cayman GT4. This one is the same. There is visible concealment on the headlights and taillights, but the coupe looks otherwise to production specifications.

17 Photos

The model will reportedly use a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six making 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts). Initial examples will have a six-speed manual, but a dual-clutch gearbox will allegedly join the range in late 2020. In addition to the extra power, the model will also potentially have tweaks like thinner glass and a more spartan cabin to help cut around 110 pounds (50 kilograms).

The new Cayman GT4 will allegedly debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July – a great spot for unveiling the hardcore model to the many enthusiasts in attendance there. It's not yet clear whether the 718 Boxster Spyder with the same powertrain but an opening roof could be at Goodwood, too, or whether Porsche might premiere the convertible elsewhere.

For customers who want to go racing, Porsche also has the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport on the way. The track-only model uses the 3.8-liter flat six and a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox. A natural-fiber composite cover the doors and rear wings. The material is similar to carbon fiber in weight and stiffness, but the fibers come from flax and hemp. The standard Trackday variant costs 134,000 euros ($149,840 at current exchange rates). The Competition version with parts like three-stage adjustable shocks, configurable brake bias, and a larger fuel tank goes for 157,000 euros ($175,596).

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube