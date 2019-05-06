The latest generation of Suzuki Jimny is a charming little off-roader with a boxy body and palette of bright color choices. These factors combine to create an SUV that's both capable and cute. A new ad for the model from Suzuki Australia leans on both of these aspects by showing two Jimnys tackling tough terrain to a punk-rock soundtrack, except they're roller skates rather than actual vehicles.

The ad is an interesting way to sell the Jimny's size and ability. There just aren't many other vehicles with its tiny footprint that specialize in off-roading. The roller skates in the commercial even have little, functional fog lights, and the reverse lights come on when riding backward. Assuming it all really works, Suzuki could probably make a little extra money actually selling these skates.

In Australia, the Jimny is available with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder making 101 horsepower (75 kilowatts) and 96 pound-feet (130 Newton-meters) of torque. Buyers have the choice of a five-speed manual gearbox or four-speed automatic transmission. A part-time, four-wheel-drive system with selectable low-range gearing provides extra traction when things get slick. Hill hold assist and hill descent control help out, too.

To comply with Japan's kei vehicle class, the Jimny there uses a 658cc turbocharged, three-cylinder engine that produces 63 hp (47 kW) and 71 pound-feet (96 Nm) of torque.

Advertising like this might not matter much because the new generation of the Jimny is already finding success around the globe. For example, it won the 2019 World Urban Car of the Year award. Suzuki has also had issues keeping up with the international demand, leading to waiting lists of buyers in the United Kingdom.

Source: Suzuki Australia