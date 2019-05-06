Hide press release Show press release

Stuttgart/Bremen. The Mercedes-Benz of electric vehicles is ready for launch. The Mercedes-Benz EQC (combined electrical consumption: 20.8 - 19.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)[1] is produced at the Mercedes-Benz Bremen plant – and can be ordered now. There the EQC can be flexibly integrated into the ongoing series production of vehicles with combustion engine or hybrid drive. The high Mercedes-Benz production standards therefore ensure top quality across all vehicle models. As a CASE pioneer, the EQC 400 4MATIC offers extensive standard equipment and attractive services.

"With the Mercedes-Benz EQC, we are entering a new era of mobility. It is part of the growing family of all-electric vehicles at Mercedes-Benz and combines brand-defining features such as quality, safety and comfort. We offer our customers progressive design and unique ride comfort – and this with a range absolutely suitable for everyday use," states Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales.

With its seamless, clean design and colour highlights typical of the brand, the Mercedes-Benz EQC is a pioneer for an avant-garde electric look while representing the design idiom of Progressive Luxury. In combination with the extensive services and a range of 445 - 471 km (NEDC)1, it makes electric mobility convenient and suitable for everyday use. The charismatic EQC impresses with the sum of its attributes. With its effortlessly superior driving impression, high level of acoustic comfort and exciting driving dynamics, the EQC displays all the brand's hallmark attributes – the Mercedes of electric vehicles. Prices for the Mercedes-Benz EQC start at €71,281[2] for the already generously equipped base version. Its net basic price of less than €60,000 makes it eligible for an environmental bonus in Germany – regardless of individual equipment.

Start of production: EQC ideally integrated into ongoing series production

The first EQC will roll off the production line at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen. There it is being produced on the same line as the C-Class Saloon and Estate as well as the GLC and GLC Coupé – digitally, flexibly and sustainably. Production of vehicles with various drive systems can be adapted variably and efficiently in line with market demand. This approach is an ideal way to ensure the best possible use of capacity at the plant, and guarantee high Mercedes-Benz production and quality standards.

Digital solutions such as sophisticated mobile devices, driverless transport systems and the 'paperless factory' assist the assembly team. Production staff are irreplaceable, even in the age of electric mobility. The use of Big Data and artificial intelligence assists with predictive maintenance, for example. This means the fact that the company made investments in maximum flexibility and hi-tech equipment offering trend-setting Industry 4.0 solutions at an early stage is paying off.

"Flexibility and efficiency are decisive pillars of the strategy in our global production network at Mercedes-Benz Cars. Production of the EQC is perfect proof of this. The staff in Bremen have many years of experience in the production of vehicles with a wide range of drive types. We are building on this know-how in the electric age, too. With the start of production of the Mercedes-Benz EQC, we are turning the switch today - for the electric mobility of the future," says Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisional Board Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain.

Unique: The "double marriage"

When the body, suspension and powertrain come together in automobile assembly, this is referred to as the "marriage" - in the case of the EQC this is when the two powerpacks are installed in the body. One major innovation is the so-called battery joining centre. The second "marriage" takes place here: This is where the EQCs are recognised as electric models with the help of data tags attached to the body, and equipped with a battery. The body is suspended from a carrier and deposited on a frame. Support arms raise the battery to the vehicle's floor from below. An employee monitors the automatic bolting in place.

Global production network and battery production network

Alongside Bremen, the Sino-German production joint venture Beijing Benz Automotive Co. Ltd. (BBAC) will start production of the EQC this year – for the local market in China. As it does for the C-Class and the GLC, Bremen acts as the centre of competence for production of the EQC in other locations. BBAC is part of the global production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars. Other production locations for future Mercedes-Benz EQ models are the Mercedes-Benz plants in Rastatt (Germany), Sindelfingen (Germany), Tuscaloosa (USA) and Hambach (France).

The batteries for EQC production in Bremen are produced by wholly owned Daimler subsidiary Accumotive at its site in Kamenz (near Dresden) and delivered partly charged. These batteries are kept near the production line and then delivered to the line flexibly on demand using driverless transport systems. Local battery production is a major success factor in the electric initiative of Mercedes-Benz Cars. The production network for the mobility of the future is well positioned.

All in all, the company will be investing over one billion euros in global battery production with two factories each in Kamenz/Saxony and Stuttgart-Untertürkheim (Germany), and one each in Sindelfingen (Germany), Beijing (China), Tuscaloosa (USA), Jawor (Poland) and Bangkok (Thailand). In future the worldwide battery production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars will consist of nine plants on three continents.

Extensive standard equipment gives a foretaste of what the future holds

Even the base version of the Mercedes-Benz EQC offers a wealth of standard equipment and, as the frontrunner of the EQ brand, embodies the four pillars of the CASE digitalisation strategy: "Connected", "Autonomous", "Shared & Services" and "Electric Drive". With an innovative infotainment system, the latest driving assistance systems, services that go way beyond just the vehicle, and an intelligent drive system strategy, the premium SUV impresses with the sum of its attributes.

Connected: Intelligently conceived operating concept with EQC specifics

No other system epitomises the "Connected" CASE field more than the Mercedes-Benz infotainment system MBUX – Mercedes-Benz User Experience. It is fitted as standard in the EQC and, as part of the comprehensive control and display concept, creates an emotional link between driver, vehicle and passengers. Thanks to artificial intelligence, MBUX with Widescreen Cockpit comprising two 10.25" displays and touchscreen control (right screen) has the ability to learn. The touchpad in the centre console is likewise included as standard. One unique feature is the voice control, which can even understand dialects and EQC-specific commands.

The MBUX version further developed especially for the EQC is a particular highlight. Features and services developed specifically to meet electric mobility requirements are used exclusively for EQ brand models: the Remote and Navigation Services that come as standard for the EQC pool a range of electric-driving functions. By way of example, they allow EQC-optimised navigation with range-optimised route planning including charging stops, customised charging settings, and pre-entry climate control in the vehicle. Indicators that were specified only for the Mercedes-Benz EQC, such as the power meter in the right tube of the instrument display, which replaces the rev counter, augment the positive user experience. Another highlight is the intelligent driver assistance with five different drive programs and five customisable recuperation levels that can be adapted based on the vehicle speed and route.

Autonomous: Attractive optional extras and additional packages

Mercedes-Benz is taking important steps towards automated driving ("Autonomous") with the latest-generation Driving Assistance package (€2,296.70 [3]). This package pools further improved driving assistance systems and impresses with an array of additional comfort- and safety-enhancing measures. Features include Active Brake Assist with cornering and cross-traffic functions, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, and Active Steering Assist. The Driving Assistance package takes the strain off the driver and, if necessary, issues timely warnings to avoid dangerous situations.

Further optional extras such as the AMG Line exterior (€1,606.503) lend the Mercedes-Benz EQC a dynamic touch. Boasting features such as the twin-blade design on the radiator grille, it injects the sporty AMG genes into electric mobility and combines unique design with unique technology. The optional AMG Line interior (€1,082.903) adds to the sportiness of the EQC - visibly and tangibly. In addition to the electro-aesthetics of the interior, the multifunction sports steering wheel in nappa leather, with flattened bottom section and perforated grip area, for example, enhances driving pleasure. The sports seats with AMG-specific seat upholstery layout ensure good lateral support.

Shared & Services: Worry-free electric mobility over the long term

The S for "Shared & Services" in the CASE strategy is becoming increasingly important: Attractive EQC service packages configured for worry-free use of the vehicle over the long term meet customer demands for more comfort and convenience. This includes a number of service packages on offer when purchasing the vehicle: "Maintenance Service", "Pick-up & Delivery Service", "Vehicle Warranty Extension", and "Wear Parts Package".[4]

The "Maintenance Service" comprises all required maintenance for a period of up to six years or 150,000 kilometres. Special attention is paid to checking safety-relevant components and checking the functionality of electric components. Usage of Mercedes-Benz Genuine Parts and special tools ensures a smooth and reliable driving experience.

In combination with the “Maintenance Service”, the "Pick-up & Delivery Service" makes planning workshop visits more convenient than ever before. The vehicle will be collected for maintenance work over a period of six years (or up to six times) and also returned upon the customer's request. This use of the collect and deliver service is possible from the owner's home, from the office, or from any other place within a defined radius of a Mercedes-Benz workshop authorised for the EQC.

The "Vehicle Warranty Extension" service package provides protection for the owner against unexpected repair costs beyond the standard Mercedes-Benz new car warranty up until the vehicle is six years of age. The extension of the vehicle warranty is the optimal addition to the standard battery certificate for the high-voltage battery, which is valid for eight years or 160,000 kilometres.[5]

The "Wear Parts Package" includes the replacement of the most important wear parts such as brake pads, brake discs or wiper blades for a period of up to six years.

All of the above service packages are linked to the vehicle for a period of six years and are transferred to subsequent owners if the vehicle is sold.

In time for the Mercedes-Benz EQC launch there will be a "Holiday Mobility Package" available for customers in Germany. Through access to a Mercedes-Benz rental vehicle with a traditional combustion engine, the customer will be able to travel further distances on holiday in areas that do not yet have sufficient charging infrastructure.[6]

With the Holiday Mobility Package the customer receives a specific "mobility budget" for the premium rental service Mercedes-Benz Rent. This will give access to the full range of Mercedes-Benz products, from a convertible for a summer weekend break, through to the V-Class for a family holiday. The mobility package will be simple to redeem at Mercedes-Benz EQ partners, tailored according to individual needs and with the customary Mercedes-Benz Rent premium service. EQC customers will benefit from a price advantage of around 10% compared to regular Mercedes-Benz rental fees.

Electric: Power straight away, even from standstill

The EQC is the forerunner in Mercedes-Benz's new electric drive generation and thus represents the "Electric Drive" CASE field. The EQC has a total output of 300 kW (408 hp). An electric motor on each axle converts electrical energy into mechanical energy, offering impressive propulsion with 760 Nm. Thanks to an intelligent operating strategy, the drive components provide the power exactly where it is needed according to the driving situation – efficiently and almost silently. The fully variable 4MATIC all-wheel drive improves handling stability, above all in challenging road conditions. It distributes the power continuously variably and enhances handling safety, driving pleasure, and range.

The high-voltage lithium-ion battery in the EQC is the central energy storage device for the electric drive and impresses with its high power density and a usable energy content of 80 kWh (NEDC)[7]. This ensures a range of 445 - 471 km (NEDC)7 as well as high-performance electric drive. The modular system design comprising two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells allows a particularly compact design.

Charging at home

The EQC can basically be charged at a domestic socket; however, the Mercedes-Benz Wallbox Home enables all Mercedes-Benz battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids to be charged many times more quickly than at a conventional domestic socket. The Mercedes-Benz Wallbox Home is a charging station that allows fast, safe and convenient recharging at home.

Together with a market-specific charging installation partner, Mercedes-Benz additionally offers fast and simple installation of the Mercedes-Benz Wallbox and professional e-mobility advice.

Relaxed travel, charging and payment

Standard equipment for the EQC includes extensive digital services that allow worry-free electric driving and charging.

The EQC-optimised navigation system automatically calculates a fast and comfortable route with short charging times and minimum charging stops. Off-board planning of the route is also possible by using the Mercedes me App. Pre-entry climate control ensures that the vehicle interior is at the desired temperature on departure. Dynamic route adjustment is possible thanks to the inclusion of vehicle data such as the current battery charge level as well as information about the route, weather and available charging stations.

Thanks to EQC-optimised navigation, Mercedes-Benz customers can easily find charging stations, and Mercedes me Charge gives them convenient access to the charging stations of numerous providers in different countries. Customers benefit from an integrated payment function with simple invoicing. Mercedes me Charge also allows access to the quick-charging stations of the pan-European network IONITY. Especially over long distances, the short charging times make for a pleasant journey along the main transport routes in Europe.

Limited special edition at launch

With the EQC Edition 1886 (combined electrical consumption: 20.8 - 19.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)[8], which had its world premiere at the New York International Autoshow 2019, the inventor of the automobile shows that its idea of future mobility goes way beyond vehicles alone. The EQC Edition 1886 therefore features an extensive range of optional equipment and offers a wide range of customer-oriented electric-mobility services. Due to the extensive additional features and services, the EQC Edition 1886 will be priced at €84,930.30[9].

Technical data

CO 2 emissions 0 g/km Power consumption (NEDC) 20.8 - 19.7 kWh/100 km [10] Range (NEDC) 445 - 471 km10 Charging time at Wallbox or at public charging station (AC charging) 11 hrs.[11] Charging time at rapid charging station (DC charging) approx. 40 min.[12] Drive system 2 asynchronous motors, all-wheel drive Output 300 kW (408 hp) Peak torque 760 Nm Top speed 180 km/h (governed) Acceleration 0-100 km/h 5.1 s Battery Lithium-ion Battery energy content (NEDC) 80 kWh Battery weight 652 kg Length/width (incl. mirrors)/height: 4,761/1,884 (2,096) /1,623 mm Track width (FA/RA) 1,625/1,615 mm Wheelbase 2,873 mm Luggage compartment (depending on equipment fitted) approx. 500 l Kerb weight (EC)/perm. GVW/payload (EC) 2,495/2,940/445 kg Perm. trailer load for 12% uphill gradient 1,800 kg Mercedes-Benz EQC Price from (€)[13] 71,281.00 Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886 Price from (€)[14] 84,930.30

