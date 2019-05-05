As a vehicle owner, how much are truth are you willing to know about your car? We're pretty sure many will answer a lot and it's rightfully so. More so, if you're talking about an Italian luxury car that starts north of the 100-grand price mark.

Such is the story of Youtube's Luxury Lives On, a proud owner of a Maserati Quattroporte. In his quest to find out which parts of his car is shared with the rest of the brands in the Italian-American FCA group, he went to Chrysler dealerships to find a salesman who can help.

It was almost a failed attempt until he found one who voluntarily gave him the answers that he's looking for.

According to the salesman and the video creator's extensive research, here are the parts of Quattroporte that are shared with other names within the FCA Group's extensive lineup of vehicles:

Self Sealing Gas Filler Lock/Window/Mirror Controls Behind Steering Wheel Channel/Volume Buttons Seat Adjustment Controls Trunk Release Button Touch Screen Dial/Screen Cluster Frame Layout In Trunk Lock/Close Buttons Light Fob Switch/Start Button/Interior Dimming Wheel 12V Auxiliary/USB Plugs Turn Indicator/Windscreen Washer Stalk

The video creator added that the only things that he had uncertainty about parts sharing are the tech-related items such as parking sensors and cameras. He didn't have time to test other related vehicles for this.

To be fair, having a parts bin for its cars is a logical business move for a huge automotive company like the FCA Group. Having to design trivial parts separately would be tedious and not to mention costly.

The only downside is, as the buyer, it isn't a pleasant idea to discover that your six-digit luxury sedan is sharing parts with cars with lesser price tags in the company's lineup.

Nevertheless, with the Quattroporte's price tag, you're pretty much paying for the fine leather-clad cabin and the technology that's employed under the hood. The question is, are the shared plastic parts hard to turn a blind eye on?

Source: Luxury Lives On via Youtube