A test mule of the hot hatch's automatic version seen stretching its legs at home.

The Hyundai Veloster is highly-capable fun car but its N version, which stands for Nürburgring, is the real deal especially if you want more oomph in the peculiarly-styled hatchback. Even better, the Veloster N comes with a six-speed manual transmission and a Performance Package that packs even more power.

But not everyone's fond of shifting the gears by themselves, or at least we think it is. Hyundai does, too, that's why a dual clutch transmission version of the Veloster N is slated to be launched this year.

2019 Hyundai Veloster N
81 Photos
2019 Hyundai Veloster N 2019 Hyundai Veloster N 2019 Hyundai Veloster N 2019 Hyundai Veloster N 2019 Hyundai Veloster N 2019 Hyundai Veloster N 2019 Hyundai Veloster N

With that in mind, it's natural to see the hot hatch doing some final testing at its birthplace, the Nurburgring. We've seen a spy video of it earlier this month, but that video was just about the Veloster N being unloaded off of a truck. We are yet to see it doing some hot laps at the track itself, and that would be today.

In this video by Carspotter Jeroen on Youtube, a test mule of the Veloster N is seen stretching its legs at the ring, showcasing its quick shifts and its exhaust note that really, really sounded good. 

Everything About The More Powerful Version Of The 4-Door Hatch:

Hyundai Veloster N Lease Is $500 A Month, $100 More Than WRX
Hyundai Veloster N Priced Under $30k With 275 HP

Wait, quick shifts? While we may know people that could virtually do blazinng-quick shifts in a stick, we're fairly convinced that the test mules on this video have a DCT instead of a manual tranny. We're convinced, but we're not claiming it as a fact.

What made us believe that the test mules are indeed automatic is when the reverse light went off before one of the test mules move forward – you only do that it AT cars, really. 

Oh, there's no i30 N on this video, though, contrary to what the video title suggests.

Source: Carspotter Jeroen via Youtube