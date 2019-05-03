We enjoy sharing videos from Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds. Their top speed tests, performed on a 3.2 mile runway that's nearly at sea level, offer valuable information to supercar freaks.

This test isn't a supercar, though – it's a 2019 Ram 1500 SLT Classic pickup, likely a tow rig for someone's tire-shredding performance machine. There's something bizarre and slightly humorous about seeing a work truck make a top speed run on the same track where we've seen countless supercars show their stuff.

Still, the information we can glean from this video is no less valuable. This channel's videos have been steadily improving in terms of quality, and this video actually takes a big leap forward by having Johnny Bohmer himself explaining what's going to happen.

Instead of a single, somewhat sterile top speed test, they'll be testing acceleration and braking as well. In addition, they'll perform a second top speed run with the tailgate down to see if it helps aerodynamics enough to make a difference. To be honest, that would answer a question we've always wanted to ask.

The 0-60-0 and 0-100-0 braking tests are first. The 395 horsepower 5.7 liter Hemi V8, backed up by an 8-speed automatic, provides good acceleration, considering that this truck weighs just under two and a half tons. What's most impressive is that the on-screen gauge shows 1G of braking force when decelerating from 100 miles per hour.

The top speed test is unfortunately hampered by the fact that the truck is electronically limited to 105 miles per hour. Johnny does some minor high-speed stability testing, and one final 60-0 stop.

He appears again to break down his thoughts on the truck's performance and close out the video. If more comprehensive testing like this is what;'s in store for the channel, then we can't wait to see what they test next.

