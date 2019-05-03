So far, photos and videos only show the upcoming mid-engined Corvette has a hardtop coupe. However, Midengine Corvette Forum member chazcron is already thinking about the future by creating a video rendering of how a convertible version of the new 'Vette would look, including the way the folding roof might work.

Putting the top down means there has to be someplace to store it. Chazcron rendering completely overhauls the mid-engine Corvette's rear deck into a flatter, yet still attractively sculpted panel. The portion directly behind the seats tilts upward, and the roof slots vertically into that space.

With the top out of the way, the mid-engined Corvette still looks great. Chazcron adds nacelles behind the seats that are both stylish and provide rollover protection. The only thing missing is a wind deflector between the nacelles for making the interior a little quieter when occupants don't want quite so much wind in their hair.

13 Photos

The hardtop Corvette coupe will make its official debut at an event in Orange County, California, on July 18, 2019. At launch, the model will reportedly use a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 with 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts) and an eight-speed, dual-clutch gearbox. Later, there will allegedly be a twin-turbo model with around 600 hp (447 kW) and possibly even a range-topping hybrid with around 1,000 hp (745 kW).

So far, Chevy isn't discussing the droptop mid-engined Corvette. Given the model's history of offering convertible variants, it's hard to believe the model wouldn't arrive eventually. With the Bowtie expecting high demand for the new generation of the 'Vette, the company might not be in too big of a hurry of adding another body style soon after the coupe's launch.

Source: Charles Cronley via YouTube, Corvette Forum via Corvette Blogger