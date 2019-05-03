It would be quite the understatement to say the VW Tiguan R has been a long time coming taking into account we published the first batch of spy shots way back in October 2016. Since then, VW has launched an R-badged SUV with the T-Roc R, but it seems we will have to wait a bit more for its bigger brother. We’re already used to seeing R-Line Tiguans flaunting quad exhausts, but this new video gives us the opportunity to check out the hot SUV stretching out at the Nürburgring gym.

We can’t help but wonder how much power VW will bestow on the Tiguan R considering the aforementioned T-Roc R already has 300 horses. Surely the peeps from Wolfsburg will up the power ante since the Tiguan sits higher in the range. With juicy rumors of a Golf R Plus with as much as 400 hp, it looks like the 2.0 TSI has room to grow, and we will probably see the four-cylinder gasoline engine in its beefier state of tune in the high-riding R.

10 Photos

VW has admitted it’s working on a turbocharged 3.0-liter VR6 for the Arteon R with a little over 400 hp, but there’s no information at the time being about whether the six-cylinder has a chance of finding its way inside the Tiguan R’s engine bay. We think not. As a side note, a turbo VR6 with a 2.5-liter displacement already exists in China where it pumps out 295 hp and 368 lb-ft (499 Nm) in the Teramont (the CN-spec Atlas).

Getting back to the Tiguan R, expect a DSG + 4Motion configuration as standard without the possibility of a manual transmission, much like T-Roc R is offered exclusively with an automatic transmission. Chunky brakes like those fitted to the Golf R are likely on the agenda, as is a stiffer suspension setup to improve handling.

When will we finally see Germany’s Cupra Ateca? Perhaps in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show where VW has already confirmed to unveil the road-going I.D. electric compact hatchback. It would make sense for the R to be based on the facelifted Tiguan seeing as how the second generation of the compact SUV will celebrate its fourth anniversary at IAA.

Video: Automotive Mike / YouTube