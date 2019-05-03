Today’s portion of drag races starts with a very interesting duel between two powerful Chevrolets. A stock Camaro ZL1 faces a stock Corvette Z06 in what is a pretty close race. In fact, the video above includes two drags and they are both really close.

Let’s compare the numbers first. The Z06 has a 6.2-liter supercharged and intercooled V8 engine good for 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque. Many performance upgrades, including uniquely calibrated front and rear suspension design, standard smart electronic limited-slip differential, and 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels make this Corvette one of the most desirable muscle cars on sale today. This particular example is from the 2018 model year of which 2,353 units were built.

The Camaro ZL1 uses the same 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 engine and has the exact same output numbers – 650 hp (485 kW) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. Power is channeled to the wheels through a 10-speed automatic gearbox and the automaker claims the quarter-mile time is about 11.4 seconds at 127 miles per hour (204 kilometers per hour). The 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint takes 3.5 seconds.

Looking at the numbers above, this is indeed a pretty close race even on paper. But the times we see in the two runs are nowhere near what Chevrolet claims these cars are capable of. And, yes – the drivers are probably to blame here. See, 12.02 seconds and 11.97 seconds are not too bad but both cars should turn mid-11 with average drivers on board.

At the end of the day, these are both fast cars and quite capable on the drag strip. We have the feeling that both can perform significantly better with experienced drivers in control, but remember that drag racing is just for fun and we should always take it easy regardless of the results. Enjoy!

Source: Wheels on YouTube