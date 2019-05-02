The Land Rover Defender 110 is not a vehicle for setting a new Nürburgring Nordschleife lap record, but a new spy video catches the brand developing the SUV on the Green Hell. In the curves, the vehicle leans like someone leaving a bar after the last call.

At launch, the new Defender will be available in two forms. The smaller 90 versions will be a two-door, and there will also be the bigger four-door 110 variant in this video. Rumors suggest the possibility of open-roof and pickup versions coming later.

Unfortunately, Land Rover's engineers don't yet want to strip camouflage off the new Defender. The company continues to dress it in a dazzle-style pattern that covers the entire vehicle. The covering can't hide the model's boxy styling, though. The revived Defender maintains the previous generation's chiseled aesthetic but upgrades the styling to be more modern.

An earlier leak (above) provided a look at a purported design mockup of the Defender's interior. The layout features a digital dashboard and infotainment screen at the top of the center stack. The overall aesthetic is extremely simple with few buttons. Since the cabin is unfinished in the photo, it's possible the company could still make some tweaks before production starts.

The model will reportedly use a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder at launch. A hybrid version will possibly arrive later. Expect a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system for providing the Defender's famous off-road ability.

The new Defender will debut in September possibly at the Frankfurt Motor Show or at a dedicated event. European and Australian deliveries will start in early 2020, and Americans will get it later that year, too.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube