2019 marks the 10th anniversary of Audi’s glorious V10 engine in the R8 and the Four Rings are celebrating this important milestone with the hugely desirable $214,995 Decennium special edition. Not only that, but the Ingolstadt-based marque has found another way to mark the occasion by getting in touch with Fabian Oefner to create what Audi refers to as the “slowest art we’ve ever built.”

If the artist’s name rings a bell, that’s because earlier this year Lamborghini released a similar video (attached below) with an “exploding” Miura. These are part of Fabian’s “Disintegrating” series made possible by taking photos of each and every part, from the vehicle’s body shell right down to the smallest screws. Each and every component is shot in a certain way as to obtain the illusion of an exploding car.

Many would be tempted to say the image with the disintegrating 2017 Audi R8 is fake, but that’s simply not true. It’s the end result of a painstakingly long process of shooting just about every component located behind the seats and then masterfully joining them to create the sensation of a car that’s about to burst.

You can have this truly amazing work of art as a 12.75" x 30 poster from the Audi collection for $24.95 in the United States.

If you’re old enough to remember, the video’s soundtrack and its title are a nod to another great ad released by Audi back in the day for the original R8. We’re talking about a video from late 2007 entitled “The R8: The Slowest Car Audi Ever Built.” It had the same song (Simone White - The Beep Beep Song) and it was basically the exact opposite of the new ad as it showed the naturally aspirated supercar coming together. Check out the video below to see it:

