Avengers: Endgame is the hottest movie in the world at the moment, and everyone is talking about Marvel's team of superheroes. A new video from Screen Rant looking at Captain America's more obscure superpowers mentions a largely forgotten, automotive-related tidbit about Steve Rogers. For a while, he was part of the #vanlife by cruising around the country in a highly customized Chevrolet van.

Captain America's Chevy made its first appearance in issue 318 of the comic book in 1986. It looks like a standard van on the outside, but engineers from Wakanda (the country that Black Panther rules) make some major modifications. For example, the exterior is able to change colors whenever Cap wants. Plus, there are cool gizmos like a winch hidden behind the grille, rotating license plates, reinforced bumper for ramming, and a security periscope.

The interior is even wilder, including having a navigation system – a sci-fi feature by 1986 standards. One of the coolest features is that Cap's famous motorcycle sits in the back, and there's a rear exit ramp for making a quick getaway on the bike. There's only a simple cot in there for Rogers to sleep, though

The Wakandans also tweak the van's 4.752-liter (290-cubic-inch) V8 by adding a twin-turbo setup. The Marvel Universe's specs for the mill claim it makes 210 horsepower (157 kilowatts) and returns 30 miles per gallon at 55 miles per hour – the Federal limit at the time. The 140-gallon (530-liter) gas tank offers a 4,200-mile (6,759-kilometer) driving range on a tank of fuel at this speed.

While Cap used a van in the 1970s made-for-TV movies, his custom Chevy hasn't yet made an appearance in the modern Marvel Cinematic Universe. The machine could be a cool touch if Marvel ever decides to make an alternate universe Captain America TV series set in the 1980s, though. Imagine a twist on Knight Rider, where Steve Rogers drives around attempting to prevent Hydra from infiltrating America.

Source: Screen Rant via YouTube, Marvel.Fandom