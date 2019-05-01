The Mercedes-AMG A45 is on the way with an expected debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Ahead of the big unveiling, the engineers continue to develop the hot hatch at the Nürburgring, and this video catches it at work.

Mercedes has already confirmed the major details about the A45's powertrain. It packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 383 horsepower (286 kilowatts) in the base model and 416 hp (310 kW) from the S trim. Both versions use an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

5 Photos

The A-Class rides on Mercedes' compact vehicle platform for front- or all-wheel-drive models. The AMG engineers work some magic with this setup by using different AWD tech than other models that allow for a tail-happy Drift mode, which you would generally only see on a rear-drive automobile. Two clutches balance the output between the back wheels can send 100 percent of the torque to a single corner if necessary.

Compared to the already spicy A35, the hotter A45 wears the Panamericana grille with an array of vertical slats. There are also larger side sills. A revised rear bumper makes room for the dual exhausts on each side, rather than the single pipe exiting from each corner of the A35.

We don't yet have an exceptional view inside the A45, but the glimpses from spy shots suggest the cabin is similar to the A35. The differences would include tiny tweaks like different trim and possibly more heavily bolstered seats.

While the A45 hatch won't be available in the United States, Americans will be able to experience the same powertrain in the CLA 45. The speedy sedan will arrive a little while after the five-door variant.

Source: Carspotter Jeroen via YouTube