The Germans will be diversifying their coupe-SUV portfolios with the addition of a hot member slated to sit below the range-topping models. Mercedes-AMG will have a GLE 53 Coupe, Audi the SQ8, and BMW this X6 M50i to replace today's xDrive50i. The latter has just been spotted working out at the Nürburgring gym and this lengthy video gives us the opportunity to get up close and personal with a couple of prototypes of the oddly shaped vehicle.

Going up against the recently introduced Porsche Cayenne Coupe, the third-generation X6 in the M Performance guise had what looks to be the full production body and lights. The sloping roofline on such a tall vehicle is once again a love/hate affair, while the giant kidney grilles corroborated with the big air intakes and the fat exhaust tips lend the coupe-SUV a muscular look.

20 Photos

The appealing soundtrack is provided by BMW’s well-known V8 4.4-liter with a pair of turbochargers. Logic tells us it will have just about the same specification as in the M850i, so expect somewhere in the region of 523 horsepower and a meaty 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. Should you prefer a diesel, there’s probably also going to be an X6 M50d in some parts of the world (mainly Europe) with a quad-turbo inline-six 3.0-liter rated at 394 hp and 560 lb-ft (760 Nm) as seen in the X5 M50d.

Expect the wraps to come off later this year when BMW will introduce the next-generation X6 quite possibly together with the two M Performance versions. For the full-fat X6 M, we will have to until sometime in 2020 to see BMW’s answer to the GLE 63 Coupe, RS Q8, and the Lamborghini Urus.

Video: Automotive Mike / YouTube