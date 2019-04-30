Hennessey Performance already has a reputation with fans of fast Ford trucks, thanks to their efforts with the F-150 and the Raptor. Now, they're turned their attention to the new Ranger, and they've given it a familiar name – VelociRaptor.

Right off the bat, it's clear that the Hennessey VelociRaptor is intended to make the Ranger resemble its bigger brother, the Ford Raptor. The visual modifications are obvious, but let's have a look under the hood to see what makes this thing tick.

The stock Ranger is equipped with a 2.3 liter EcoBoost four-cylinder, rated at 270 horsepower at the crank. In this dyno video on Hennessey's YouTube channel, the base truck is good for 243 wheel horsepower and 267 lb/ft of torque.

After adding Hennessey's performance software and their stainless steel cat-back exhaust system, Hennessey claims 360 horsepower at the crank and 440 lb/ft of torque. On the dyno, that translates to a respectable 306 wheel horsepower and 374 lb/ft of torque.

That's a pretty solid bump from stock. Also of note is that peak horsepower and torque are available slightly earlier in the powerband after the Hennessey modifications. That should help performance both on and off-road.

Speaking of off-road, let's have a look at that suspension setup. Hennessey installs their Stage 1 4" lift kit, and rounds things out with a set of 18" aluminum wheels shod with BF Goodrich KM2 285/70R18 tires.

A set of wide fender flares are added to accommodate the ample rubber, and Hennessey also fits a custom front bumper with auxiliary LED lights. Special badging on the inside and outside rounds out the VelociRaptor package.

Each Hennessey VelociRaptor comes with a 3 year, 36,000 mile warranty. Hennessey says they'll only build 500 VelociRaptors this year, so you should act fast if you want one.

