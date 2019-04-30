In the market for a new Bugatti Chiron? Better get your checkbook out – and quickly. Though the expensive exotic costs north of $2.9 million to start, or $3.26 million for the Chiron Sport (not including $50,000/year in insurance), Bugatti has less than 100 brand-new examples left available to affluent consumers.

In a statement to Car And Driver, Bugatti communications director, Tim Bravo, said that "less than 100 out of the 500 units are still available." If you do manage to snag one of the remaining Bugatti Chiron build slots, don't expect your car to arrive before 2022. Of the 400-plus Chirons on order, the company has delivered only 180 of them. One-quarter of the delivered Chirons (about 46) are in the U.S.

The Chiron Sport, though the newer of the two, is also the most popular. Bravo says that "more Chiron Sport than Chiron" are under construction. The Chiron Sport, of course, uses the same quad-turbocharged engine as the base Chiron, but sheds 40 pounds and gets upgrades like a sharper suspension, improved torque vectoring, and aerodynamic tweaks, all in the name of handling.

Whichever Chiron you do finally decide on, though, expect plenty of performance. Both the base Chiron and the Chiron Sport produce 1,479 horsepower (1,102 kilowatts) and 1,180 pound-feet (1,500 Newton-meters) of torque. CEO Stefan Winkelmann says the Chiron could "easily go 440 kmh or 450 kmh (273-280 mph)," but, we’ll probably never know.

17 Photos

Even rarer than the both the Chiron and standard Chiron Sport, the Chiron Sport 110 Ans edition debuted at the New York Auto Show, celebrating Bugatti's 110th anniversary. It's no more powerful than the Chiron or Chiron Sport, but the company promises a limited run of just 20 units.

Source: Car And Driver