The Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class will be on sale in some parts of the world before the end of the year. This spy video catches the sporty GLB 35 while filling up with gas and on the roads around the Nürburgring.

Mercedes-AMG's playbook is fairly obvious at this point. Like the A35 and CLA 35, the GLB 35 will pack a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine making 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox will send the output to an all-wheel-drive system. An aluminum panel under the engine and diagonal chassis braces would improve body stiffness. Visual tweaks should include a pair of skinny bars in the grille, a chrome-trimmed front fascia and dual circular exhausts.

There is no info yet about whether Mercedes intends to offer a full-bore GLB 45. If so, it would share the 2.0-liter turbo with the A45 where the mill produces 383 hp (286 kW) in the base trim or 416 hp (310 kW) in the meaner S trim level. In the hot hatch, both powerplants hook up to an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox with all-wheel drive.

16 Photos

The GLB will be a boxy counterpart to the GLA-Class, and Mercedes will reveal it at a dedicated event this summer. The public premiere will be at the Frankfurt Motor Show. While riding on the brand's compact platform, the GLB will be available with a three-row layout with seating for seven. Production will take place in Aguascalientes, Mexico, alongside the A-Class.

In addition to the standard model and AMG variant, there will be the fully electric EQB that will arrive in 2021. The EV will wear slight design tweaks compared to the other models. It'll reportedly pack a 60-kilowatt-hour battery pack that will allegedly provide a total range of 310 miles (500 kilometers)

Source: Carspotter Jeroen via YouTube