Chevrolet is dialing the C8 hype up to unprecedented levels with a new teaser that briefly shows the mid-engined Corvette. By “briefly” we mean fractions of a second as the camouflaged pre-production car is barely featured in the 30-second clip. Like the car driven through New York City earlier this month that had two small stickers resembling Zora Arkus-Duntov, the video features the famous Belgian-born engineer a.k.a. the “father of the Corvette.”

With this new teaser video, Chevy looks to the illustrious past of the Corvette by showing some important concepts such as the 1959 Chevrolet Engineering Research Vehicle as well as subsequent CERVs, including the Corvette Indy. We also catch a glimpse of the 1963 Corvette GS-II experimental race car and a couple of C7.Rs, while at the 0:16 mark we could be looking at one of the engines due to power the C8. The sound coming from the gearbox shifts might be of a manual transmission, but nothing is official at this point.

While the timer counts up to the car’s unveiling scheduled for July 18, it appears to suggest that 07.18.19 might also be Nürburgring lap time hiding in plain sight. Bear in mind this is pure speculation at this point, but this is the vibe we’re getting from the teaser. It seems highly unlikely Chevy will release all derivatives of the C8 from day one, so expect hotter versions to shave off seconds from that yet-to-be-confirmed ‘Ring lap time and likely drop below the seven-minute mark, eventually.

“The most anticipated Corvette ever” as described by the company with the bowtie emblem will be with us soon after decades of rumors and concepts. Zora Arkus-Duntov’s dream of a sports car with an engine behind the seats is about to come true, and the C8 will spell the end of the front-engined Corvette, for better or for worse.

Source: Chevrolet