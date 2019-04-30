We’ve seen a few fish-out-of-water drag race videos recently from Gumbal on YouTube, and now it’s time for a new one. The vehicle of interest for this round is a large and in-charge Range Rover Sport SVR, which certainly isn’t a slouch despite its size. In stock trim the SUV boasts a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine making no less than 575 horsepower (429 kilowatts) that goes to all four wheels all the time. Land Rover says it can rip to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, but is that enough to stave off German challengers from Porsche and Audi?

Before we answer that question, there something more to say about this particular Range Rover. It’s received an exterior upfit from British SUV tuning company Urban which, among other things, adds quite a bit of carbon fiber to the mix. Whether that helps or hinders the big people mover on straight-line runs – or if there are some powertrain mods increasing the SVR's power – is completely unknown. In other words, we’ll have to rely on the racing action to see just how well this Range Rover gets along.

6 Photos

A good chunk of the action involves a stickered-up Porsche 911 Carrera. A close side-by-side drag race between these two vehicles would suggest both are stock power-wise, and that’s exactly what we get. There are no timing lights or elapsed times at this particular venue, and without a camera at the end of the track it’s hard to tell which car wins. Frankly, for the big Brit to still be neck-and-neck with the 911 at the other end is a win in our book.

A greater challenge comes with a 911 GT3 RS, despite having considerably less power than the SVR. The hardcore Porsche is considerably lighter and, on paper at least, can hit 60 mph in around three seconds flat. However, this real-life competition reveals the importance of traction, as it appears the GT3 RS driver has trouble getting power to the ground. With a short sprint like this, the SVR actually stands a chance, and honestly, we have no idea which driver wins that competition. The same can be said for the Porsche Cayman GT4 contest – watch the video and tell us who you think got to the finish line first.

Unfortunately for the Range Rover, the day isn't all gold stars and parties. Paired up to an Audi R8, the SUV never stood a chance, and just when you think the action is wrapping up, out comes a freaking Chevrolet Camaro for some American friendly fire. Of all the vehicles we’ve seen in these clips from Gumbal thus far, it could be the vehicle most-suited for drag racing. And well, it doesn’t disappoint.

Source: Gumbal via YouTube