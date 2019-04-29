Ram has a revamped HD pickup truck for 2019, and depending on how it’s optioned out, the pickup can tow an impressive 35,100 pounds. That’s far more than the average person living in the suburbs would likely ever need, but there are folks who actually use their trucks to handle some seriously large loads. The Fast Lane Truck on YouTube loves digging into real-world performance metrics of pickups large and small, and to explore the potential of the decidedly large Ram 3500 with the range-topping 6.7-liter Cummins turbo diesel, the crew packed a 50-foot gooseneck horse trailer with no less than 29,000 pounds of ballast and hit the street.

Why stop at 29,000 pounds when the Ram HD has a maximum rating of 35,100 pounds? Maximum ratings for a vehicle can vary significantly depending on available power and weight of added options. With the tow vehicle for this test being a decked-out Ram 3500 Limited with four-wheel drive, the added weight in equipment equates to a lower towing capacity of 32,360 pounds. for this specific truck. With 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and no less than 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Newton meters) of available torque, the engine is certainly up to the task, with the only questions being how well it handles the load and how much diesel the engine burns.

10 Photos

The towing test is conducted on TLF Truck’s familiar 98-mile highway test loop, with a target speed for the test vehicle being 70 mph. Surprisingly, the big Ram seems to have no trouble maintaining that speed despite pulling over 14 tons of water ballast in the massive horse trailer. Furthermore, the test showed the interior was surprisingly quiet – the Ram HD 3500 Limited appears to be quite a luxurious place to haul a properly heavy load, but such posh capability doesn’t come cheap. This truck was said to have a price upwards of $88,000.

Compare The Ram HD To Other Big Trucks: Heavy Duty Pickup Truck Comparison: Super Duty vs Ram vs Silverado

At the end of the run, the Ram’s fuel mileage estimate indicated an average of 8.7 miles per gallon for the 98-mile loop, and manual calculations matched the estimate spot-on. Such fuel usage isn’t bad at all considering the heavy load and interstate-friendly speed, though the testers did point out the Ram’s smallish fuel capacity meant a refuel would be required every 250 miles or so. Still, if you have a need to tow the equivalent of seven Dodge Challengers at once, this rig can handle it.

Source: The Fast Lane Truck via YouTube