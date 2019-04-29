Mercedes-Maybach is making a big move. Literally. For the second time ever (following last year's G 650 Landaulet), the posh Benz sub-brand will build an SUV. The so-called Mercedes-Maybach GLS will cost $200,000, originate from Mercedes-Benz's manufacturing facility in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and should roll off the production line early next year. But before it does, the big Benz shows itself on video.

A new spy video shows the Mercedes-Maybach GLS (covered in camouflage) testing on the public roads near Mercedes-Benz headquarters in Germany. At first glance, the luxed-up GLS doesn't stray far from its base three-row counterpart design wise – it shares a lot of the same body panels, facial cues, and overall shape. But take a closer look and you'll find some details that help distinguish the Maybach model.

The wheels are completely different, for one. Granted, the five-spoke rims taped here could be for prototype use, but we know the Maybach model will get a new set of shoes over the standard GLS either way. This prototype also looks a pinch longer than the base GLS. The 2020 GLS extends out to 205.2 inches, giving it three inches over the outgoing model. Maybe the Maybach version will be a bit longer.

We know that the Maybach GLS might get a new numerical naming scheme, too. Mercedes-Benz filed three trademarks for the GLS: 600, 680, and S680. Some of those numerical nameplates the company already uses on the S-Class overseas, but we assume they will be available on the Maybach GLS worldwide.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS goes on sale in 2020. When complete, it will be the most expensive car built in the United States, beating the current frontrunner – the Acura NSX – by more than $40,000 (assuming the $200,000 price tag sticks). A GLS 63 will also join the lineup.