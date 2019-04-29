The BMW M2 CS in this spy video stopped for the driver to refuel the tank with fuel. The opportunity provided the Carspotter Jeroen YouTube channel an opportunity to take a detailed view of the model.

10 Photos

The close view provides a great look at the revised lower splitter that quite a big larger than the one on the existing M2, particularly the center section. Revised covers around corner inlets appear smaller, too. It could just be a cover, but this one wears a different grille, too, because the center sections touch rather than having a skinny, body-color between them.

At the back, there's a new trunk lip spoiler with raised areas on the outer sections. A revised lower bumper adds more aggressive surrounds for the exhausts, and the outlets appear to be a little closer to the center on this car.

Leaked specifications indicate the M2 CS has a carbon fiber roof to save weight. Carbon ceramic brakes would be an option for folks wanting extreme stopping performance. It rides on 19-inch forged wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

Power comes from a twin-turbo inline-six engine producing 445 horsepower (332 kilowatts). Buyers would be able to select a dual-clutch transmission or a manual.

The interior reportedly doesn't receive too many tweaks. The only available upholstery color is allegedly black. An optional package would add more Alcantara, including on the steering wheel. The exterior shade choices include Black Sapphire, Alpine White, Hockenheim Silver, and Misano Blue.

The M2 CS reportedly begins production in March 2020. The unveiling would likely be several months before that date, though. Look for a debut before the end of 2019.

Source: Carspotter Jeroen via YouTube