A new video from Wheels on YouTube shows a drag race between the fastest accelerating production car and the fastest production motorbike. Of course, we are talking about the Dodge Demon and the mighty Suzuki Hayabusa.

If this ‘Busa seems familiar to you, it’s because it seems to be the same motorcycle that we featured in a story from March this year where it raced a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Or, at least, it’s an identical one. This time around, it’s facing tougher competition in the face of a Dodge Demon.

On the right side, the Japanese motorbike puts to use a 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine generating 173 horsepower (129 kilowatts). It might be a modified example but we don’t have exact details to verify that. If it’s stock, it should be capable of reaching 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than three seconds. The quarter-mile sprint should take less than 10 seconds.

On the left is the Demon with its monstrous 6.2-liter V8 producing 808 hp (603 kW) on 91-octane fuel and up to 840 hp (626 kW) on 100-octane fuel. On paper, it should be a close race but there seems to be something wrong with the start of the Demon – high revs followed by a big wheelie and a massive wheel spin. It’s most likely the driver’s mistake.

The result? Make sure to watch the two-minute video at the top of this page. It’s definitely not the most exciting drag race you’ve seen but there are a few lessons that can be learned. First and foremost – power is not the most important factor in these races. The reaction time when the lights turn green is more important.

Source: Wheels on YouTube