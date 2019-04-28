We have seen the BMW 840d going up against the E60 M5 and M140i, while the 850i xDrive went through our hands for an in-depth review. Both cars are impressive and would already satisfy those who have been waiting for a large coupe from the Bavarian brand.

But for those who wanted more, the BMW M8 is already underway, and here's the latest spy video to feature the coupe stretching its legs at the Nürburgring. Even better, a less-wrapped version was also seen hanging out in a parking lot near the area, which tells us a thing or two about the ultimate BMW coupe.

14 Photos

First off, based on the video, the BMW M8 gets a few traits from the 850i like the carbon fiber roof and the chiseled lower bumper that complements the quad exhausts. The M8, however, has a more in-your-face execution on its exhaust compared to the classy styling of the current 8 Series range-topper. The M-badged 8er also gets a lip spoiler, which is a tad bigger than the carbon fiber strip of the 850i.

At the front, the M8 shows bigger intakes while the etches on the fascia remains almost the same as what you'll see in the 850i. The brakes, on the other hand, appear bigger in the M8 plus the brake calipers are yellow on the test mule. The M8 also has a blacked out set of rims to match its sporty design.

The BMW M8 is believed to be powered by a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine but no output figures have been disclosed at this point. It is speculated to reach the 600-horsepower mark, with the M8 Competition seen to carry a more potent 630-hp version of the engine. BMW is still mum about the release dates of the M8 as of this writing.

Are you excited about the upcoming BMW M8? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Automotive Mike via Youtube