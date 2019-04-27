July 18, 2019 – that would be the most important year for the fans of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8, the mid-engined version of the famous American supercar that would try to conquer the world ruled by Italians.

However, true fans of the nameplate were given a huge treat during the last day of the Michelin NCM Bash. At the National Corvette Museum circular driveway, the still heavily-camouflaged Corvette C8 made a quick drive-by, satisfying the eyes of the present fans.

When we use the word 'quick,' we were pretty serious about it as it only took less than a minute to showcase the upcoming newest version of the Corvette. That might sound like a cheap shot to jack up its inherent popularity, but it really isn't. The NCM Bash appearance should be a big deal for big time Corvette fans, which was seen on the video provided at the beginning of this page.

In addition, you would notice that the 'Vette fanatics were already present at the roundabout as the C8 approaches. That's because according to the corvetteblogger.com, word got out during the event that the Corvette C8 would indeed make a surprise appearance at the said event at around 12 noon.

True to its word, the Corvette C8 was welcomed with applauds and cheering from the bystanders of the NCM event in Kentucky.

There's not much information about the C8 as of this moment, but it is speculated that Chevy will use a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 producing upwards of 460 horsepower. That makes a lot of sense considering the solid exhaust note that car has made.

As mentioned, the Corvette C8 is set to be launched on July 18, 2019. The bulk of the details will be revealed on that date but for now, keep your eyes peeled for more information about the upcoming supercar as much as we do.

Source: The Corvette Blogger | Corvette: Sales, News & Lifestyle via Youtube