Recent spy shots revealed the development of several Honda Civic Type R test mules at the Nürburgring. Now, there's a spy video catching them at work around the Green Hell.

The yellow Civic Type R in this clip doesn't look too different from the current mode. While they are camouflaged, the front and rear bumpers don't have any major visible changes. The concealed roof is more interesting, though. Hiding the top might suggest that Honda is fitting a piece of carbon fiber up there in an effort to lower the vehicle's weight.

The white CTR raises even more questions. It has a big sensor on the rear door and wires lead into the vehicle. In addition, there's a different wing on the trunk lid. The piece is much smaller than on the existing model and also doesn't have the same angle as the one on the Civic Si.

Rumors from shortly after the Civic Type R's debut suggested that Honda was considering both a more hardcore, higher horsepower variant and a softer, grand-touring focused version of the performance model. These spy shots might provide a view of the pair.

Since launching the Civic Type R for the 2017 model year, Honda has kept the changes fairly minor. The price increased slightly for the 2018MY. The 2019 vehicle introduced Sonic Gray Pearl exterior paint and a revised center stack with physical controls. Its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder continues to make 306 horsepower (228 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. A six-speed manual is the only gearbox option, and this is unlikely to change because the Civic project leader says an automatic transmission would add too much weight.

Source: cvdzijden - Supercar Videos