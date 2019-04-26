The Volkswagen I.D. R is preparing for an all-out assault on the Nürburgring Nordschleife to set a new lap record for an electric vehicle. It needs to beat the Nio EP9's time of 6:45.90 minutes. These spy shots and brief video catches some of the testing for the attempt.

Volkswagen did extensive computer simulations ahead of putting the car on the track. These real-world runs are for figuring out the suspension setup and finding the ideal tire compound.

“The cornering speeds in the I.D. R are much higher than I am used to in GT race cars. But I feel good in the cockpit and that is really important here," driver Romain Dumas said about running the I.D. R. "The Nürburgring-Nordschleife has larger and more numerous bumps than the race tracks on which we have tested so far. So, we have concentrated on adapting the shock absorbers and the ride height to suit the unique characteristics of this track."

The I.D. R lapping the Nürburgring is generally the same as the version from the record-setting run at Pikes Peak. However, the engineers tweak the aerodynamics for the Nordschleife's more open layout by creating a revised front spoiler, floor, and rear wing for lower downforce. There's also a Drag Reduction System that drops the downforce by an additional 20 percent when the tech is active.

Dumas and the I.D. R will return to the Nordschleife this summer for the actual record attempt. Since VW's machine is purpose-built to set an impressive time, the machine seems very likely to beat the Nio's 6:45.90 lap. The real question is how close the I.D. R gets to the Porsche 919 Evo's overall record of 5:19.54.

Source: Automedia, CarPix, TALEA Media via YouTube, Volkswagen