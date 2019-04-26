Romain Dumas gets some practice while figuring out the ideal suspension setup.
The Volkswagen I.D. R is preparing for an all-out assault on the Nürburgring Nordschleife to set a new lap record for an electric vehicle. It needs to beat the Nio EP9's time of 6:45.90 minutes. These spy shots and brief video catches some of the testing for the attempt.
Volkswagen did extensive computer simulations ahead of putting the car on the track. These real-world runs are for figuring out the suspension setup and finding the ideal tire compound.
“The cornering speeds in the I.D. R are much higher than I am used to in GT race cars. But I feel good in the cockpit and that is really important here," driver Romain Dumas said about running the I.D. R. "The Nürburgring-Nordschleife has larger and more numerous bumps than the race tracks on which we have tested so far. So, we have concentrated on adapting the shock absorbers and the ride height to suit the unique characteristics of this track."
The I.D. R lapping the Nürburgring is generally the same as the version from the record-setting run at Pikes Peak. However, the engineers tweak the aerodynamics for the Nordschleife's more open layout by creating a revised front spoiler, floor, and rear wing for lower downforce. There's also a Drag Reduction System that drops the downforce by an additional 20 percent when the tech is active.
Dumas and the I.D. R will return to the Nordschleife this summer for the actual record attempt. Since VW's machine is purpose-built to set an impressive time, the machine seems very likely to beat the Nio's 6:45.90 lap. The real question is how close the I.D. R gets to the Porsche 919 Evo's overall record of 5:19.54.
Source: Automedia, CarPix, TALEA Media via YouTube, Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID. R completes its first test on the Nordschleife
First time on the Nordschleife for the fully electric powered race car
Volkswagen Motorsport intensifies its preparation for the attempt to set a new Nordschleife lap record for electric vehicles
Romain Dumas: “It was a great moment to drive the ID. R on my favourite track.”
One day after the world premiere for the new ID. R at the Nürburgring, Romain Dumas drove the first test laps on the Nordschleife in the fully electric race car. On the 20.832-kilometre-long circuit, the Frenchman completed an extensive testing programme, driving two alternative ID. R chassis to make optimal use of the available time. In doing so, Volkswagen Motorsport began the final preparation phase for the attempt to set a new lap record for electric vehicles on the tradition-steeped track in the Eifel with the 500 kW (680 PS) race car.
“The Nürburgring-Nordschleife has presented difficult challenges as expected,” says Sven Smeets, Volkswagen Motorsport Director. “Based on the extensive computer simulations in advance, in this test we have worked on ensuring the ID. R is optimally adapted to this unique race track, particularly with regard to the chassis. The energy management is already functioning very well. As a result, we were able to work through the planned focal points of the test programme as scheduled, while also comparing various racing tyres from our partner Bridgestone.”
Track characteristics demand hard work in the chassis set-up
“It was a great moment to drive the ID. R on my favourite track for the first time,” says driver Romain Dumas. “The cornering speeds in the ID. R are much higher than I am used to in GT race cars. But I feel good in the cockpit and that is really important here. The Nürburgring-Nordschleife has larger and more numerous bumps than the race tracks on which we have tested so far. So, we have concentrated on adapting the shock absorbers and the ride height to suit the unique characteristics of this track.”
With the data from the first test on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife, the engineers from Volkswagen Motorsport will now work on continuing to fine-tune the ID. R before the electric race car takes to the most challenging race track in the world once again. The record attempt by the ambassador for the future fully electric production vehicles from the Volkswagen ID. product family is planned for summer 2019.