It’s Friday and what better time of the week than now to talk about some really fast cars. The Demonology channel on YouTube has a new video and it puts the Dodge Demon against what is likely the most powerful production SUV today. Yes, you guessed it – the Jeep Trackhawk.

Before we talk about the outcome of this drag race, let’s put the numbers on the table. The Demon, as we all know, is a lightweight beast created with the only mission to obliterate all other vehicles on the drag strip. In order to be successful, it uses a 6.2-liter V8 with a 2.7-liter supercharger, producing 808 horsepower (603 kilowatts) on 91-octane fuel and up to 840 hp (626 kW) on 100-octane fuel.

The Demon’s rival in today’s drag race is the mighty Jeep Trackhawk, which also uses a 6.2-liter V8. The unit delivers 707 hp (527 kW) and 645 pound-feet (875 Newton-meters) of torque. So, two V8 monsters line up at the track to see which one is quicker off the line. What do you think, does the SUV stand a chance against the Demon?

Well, we always try not to spoil the fun of watching drag races but this one is really not that close. I mean, there’s nothing wrong with watching two fast cars race against each other even if you know the winner. And the case is pretty much the same here. We will say it this way – the Trackhawk is just not in the same performance class as the Demon.

The 10:14-minute video at the top of this page also shows the Demon race a few other cars. Some burnouts are also included as is weird footage from an Asian movie. If you want to skip all that and jump directly to the drag, make sure to scroll to the six-minute mark.

Source: Demonology on YouTube