For regular folk such as us – the sort of people who don't have slots penciled in on waiting lists, or colors named after them – the most exciting part of any new supercar is the cutting-edge technology that will trickle down into regular sedans within the next few years.

Such is the case with the 2.5 liter four-cylinder engine found in the Nissan Altima. Using technology originally developed for the Nissan GT-R, the Altima's engine foregoes traditional cylinder bore liners in lieu of what Nissan calls a mirror bore process.

This process involves spraying a thin, lightweight coating of molten iron onto the cylinder bores. This is accomplished by using gas to blow atomized, charged metal wire into the bare cylinders. Then, a diamond carbide tool is used to hone and polish each coated cylinder bore into a sparkling, reflective mirror shine that reduces friction.

That reduction in friction results in less wear, more efficiency, and, hopefully, improved longevity. The 2.5 liter four-cylinder in the new Altima is good for 182 horsepower, and is rated at 37 miles per gallon on the highway.

For what it's worth, the Altima also comes with a five-year, 60,000 mile powertrain warranty. It'll be a few years before we find out how this coating holds up in this application.

Those numbers are not nearly as impressive as the Altima's GT-R stablemate, but they're more than good enough for your average Altima customer – many of whom will buy, own, and drive their cars for years without realizing the technological triumph that lurks beneath the hood, just in front of them.

What is impressive is that the Nissan powertrain plant that builds these engines, located in Decherd, Tennessee, produces over 1.4 million engines per year, at a rate of up to one every 19 seconds. Even with the added complication of the mirror bore process, the plant is expected to keep up its current pace. How's that for technological progress?