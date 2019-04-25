The Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 has a debut dating back to 2014 – eons ago in the supercar world – but a new video shows that it still offers plenty of performance. Brooks from Drag Times races his stock Huracán against an Aventador SVJ, and the result through the quarter mile is far closer than you'd ever expect.

The Aventador SVJ packs a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 making 746 horsepower (556 kilowatts) and 531 pound-feet (720 Newton-meters) of torque. Extensive use of carbon fiber keeps the dry weight down to 3,362 pounds (1,525 kilograms).

In comparison, the Huracán LP 610-4 has a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 making 602 hp (449 kW) and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm). It has a dry weight of 3,135 pounds (1,422 kg).

Given the distinct power advantage and only slight drawback in weight, it seems like the Aventador SVJ should rocket away from the Huracán on the drag strip, but that doesn't happen. Thankfully, Brooks uses the Vbox telemetry graphs to explain why.

It turns out that the transmissions are the great equalizer in this race. The Aventador SVJ uses a seven-speed Independent Shifting Road (ISR) gearbox, which is a single-clutch automated unit. Conversely, the Huracán has a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

According to the graphs, the dual-clutch setup accelerates smoothly and doesn't lose speed at all between shifts. Conversely, the Aventador's single-clutch transmission has huge jolts in g-forces during gear changes, and the vehicle's acceleration slows at the same time.

Brooks notes that beyond the quarter mile, the Aventador would drive away from the Huracán. At this distance, the two cars are very closely matched, though. Watch the video to see which one wins.

Source: DragTimes via YouTube