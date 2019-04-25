Ford has yet another weird concept product inspired by the safety technologies in modern cars. After showing a lane-keeping bed, dog house, and a method to use rainwater as washer fluid, the Blue Oval has now revealed its self-braking shopping cart. Yup, we are not kidding.

The automaker says its newest creation tries to reduce the stress on people who do their daily shopping with their children. Ford has even released a short video featuring parents who talk how tricky it is to shop in big supermarkets with children careering off at high speed. “It’s impossible to control children when they get the trolley because they can’t see through it, they just drive it like a maniac.”

Ford’s solution is called the Self-Braking Trolley and it’s basically a shopping cart with integrated pre-collision assist technology. The system takes inspiration from the brand’s electronic assist systems in cars and uses a sensor to act like a real vehicle. It scans the area ahead for people and objects and automatically applies the brakes when a potential collision is detected.

“Parents often dread supermarket shopping because they are trying to get a job done and kids just want to play,” Tanith Carey, parenting expert, comments. “Children love to copy adults and experiment with feeling more in control. When they push a trolley, to their minds, it's like they are behind the wheels of a car – with long, wide supermarket aisles as their racetrack.”

Well, we can’t say this isn’t true. Driving shopping carts around big supermarkets is always fun but, you know, we have to keep things under control. Ford’s self-braking shopping cart is just a prototype for the time being, but it’s nice to see the manufacturer is trying to promote its assist technologies in such a creative way. Keep it up, Ford!

Source: Ford