Motorsport Magazine has shared a YouTube video of a drag race nobody asked for – a McLaren Senna facing off against a Porsche 911 GT2 RS. It's got to be no contest – after all, it costs over three times as much as the Porsche, right?

It should surprise absolutely no-one that the McLaren wins. However, we are glad that Motorsport Magazine filmed this race, as it really does a great job of showing off just how fast the McLaren Senna is.

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS was the fastest and most expensive Porsche 911 you could buy when it was released for the 2018 model year. It cost nearly $300,000, but that got you 690 horsepower, a 0-60 time of just 2.7 seconds, and a top speed of 211 miles per hour. In short, it's a car that any of us would be more than happy to have in our garage.

And then, there's the Senna. Priced at an incredible $1 million dollars, the McLaren Senna, named for the famous Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna, produces only 100 horsepower more than the 911 GT2 RS (99, to be exact). The Senna is estimated to have a top speed of 220 miles per hour, and a 0-60 time of around 2.5 seconds.

When you lay out the bare numbers like that, the 911 GT2 RS doesn't seem like as much of a sitting duck as we would have imagined despite the price difference. Bench racing cars on paper is a dangerous business, though, as you can clearly see in the video.

In the 1,000 meter drag race – that's around .62 miles – the Senna gets the jump on the 911 and never stops pulling, crossing the finish line an amazing nine tenths of a second ahead of the Porsche. Sometimes, it's not always just about the numbers on the spec sheet.

Source: Motorsport Magazine on YouTube