It's a scene straight out of an Audi fanboy's fantasy: the original Audi all-wheel-drive performance machine, the Group B rally monster Quattro, paired up with the latest and greatest R8 V10, driving through the snow-covered Alps. This isn't just a fantasy, though —it's a YouTube video from the Audi-centric channel, Auditography.

Everything about the video seems too perfect to be real. The beautiful Alps are covered with a smooth blanket of white snow, but the roads are perfectly clear. The sound of the combined 15 cylinders creates a beautiful symphony that seems to echo through the mountains.

Whether or not you'd call yourself an Audi fan, it doesn't matter. By the end of the video, you'll be one either way. Feasting your eyes (and ears) on an incredible pair of machines like this, with this backdrop, it's almost impossible not to.

Despite the impressive new machinery on display, we can't seem to take our eyes off of the original Audi Quattro. It's hard to overstate the Quattro's historical importance.

Not only did the Audi Quattro usher in a new era of rally racing thanks to its all-wheel-drive system, it was also an impressive performer on the street, too. The version seen here was good for 230 horsepower –impressive back in the performance-starved early 1980s.

In fact, the Audi Quattro Sport variant made over 300 horsepower. Consider the fact that, 35 years ago, Audi built an engine that made half as much horsepower as the current R8 V10, with half the cylinders. Now that's impressive.

That's not to say the R8 V10 isn't an impressive car – it's also a bit of a game-changer itself. When the R8 was released back in 2006, it showed us that supercars could be reliable, easy to drive, and still brutally powerful and fast.

Where will Audi be 35 years from now? Back in the Alps, we hope.

Source: Auditography on YouTube