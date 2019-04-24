We’ve talked a lot about the facelifted BMW 7 Series but we know you have a strong opinion about its design. That’s why today we have a new video detailing the luxury limo to share with you hoping we can discuss its grille. Yes, yet again.

Jokes aside, we’ve heard many voices calling the kidney grille of the refreshed sedan too large, enormously big, and even comic. Well, maybe it’s time to disappoint you because it’s really starting to grow on us after seeing a few examples in the real world. It looks good, especially when it’s matched with the correct bumper design like the example from the video above.

What we have here is a brand new M760Li in grey with many optional features. This particular car costs €282,000 in The Netherlands which equals to about $316,284 at the current exchange rates. This makes it even more expensive than the previous example of the V12-powered sedan that we covered earlier this month.

Under the hood is, of course, a 6.6-liter twin-turbo 12-cylinder motor which generates 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) for the European market (due to the WLTP) and 592 hp (441 kW) in the United States. Peak torque stands at 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) and all the power is channeled to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

While rumors suggest BMW might discontinue the V12 and even the V8 engines with the next generation 7 Series, the company will have the facelifted model on sale for at least another three to four years. Aside from the 6.6-liter engine, customers can choose from a 4.4-liter V8, a 3.0-liter diesel, and a hybrid variant with a six-cylinder gas engine and an electric motor.

As a final note, China remains by far the largest market for the flagship sedan from Bavaria with more than 40 percent of the current production allocated to the People’s Republic.

Source: Alaatin61 on YouTube