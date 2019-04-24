We know for a fact the GMC Sierra is no stranger to off-road adventures. Through the years, we’ve seen several modified versions of the truck that had all it takes for a proper trip outside the public roads. But, honestly, we haven’t seen anything like this matte green pickup that looks ready for any kind of off-road challenge.

The video at the top of this page gives a detailed look at a two-door Sierra from the previous generation of the model prepared professionally for the world of off-roading. The 20-minute clip comes courtesy of ArabGT and their YouTube channel and aside from some amazing footage it provides a lot of information about the project itself. Mind you, there might be a slight problem with the subtitles of the video unless it’s been fixed when you watch it.

This truck rides on 17-inch Method off-road wheels with BF Goodrich tires featuring the so-called Lock feature. It prevents the tires to come off the wheels when you are driving with low tire pressure in the desert. That’s an interesting upgrade that’s obviously inspired by the nature of the off-road terrain in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Power is provided by a 5.3-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine with a few modifications, including an upgraded air filter, removal of some of the catalyzers, new ECU and gearbox software, and 3-inch straight exhaust pipes. All these modifications result in an increased peak power to about 390 horsepower (291 kilowatts) allowing the heavy truck to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in roughly eight seconds.

Other significant upgrades include a heavily modified suspension, new seats and seat belts in the cabin, two spare wheel in the load bed, and additional fuel tanks which can also be used when you get stuck in the sand. Smart and practical.

Source: ArabGT on YouTube