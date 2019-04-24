It weighs almost as much as the real thing.
Fullsize Lego versions of cars are becoming somewhat of a trend and we’re more than happy to share details and photos of these highly detailed creations made from hundreds of thousands of bricks. Case in point, the Honda Civic Type R replicated entirely from Legos took more than 320,000 bricks to complete. A team of nine people was tasked to put each and every Lego in place during a time-consuming process that took more than 1,300 hours to complete.
Creating a Lego replica of the Civic Type R wasn’t exactly a walk in the park taking into account the wild styling of the hot hatch, but the skilled people involved in this project managed to stay true to the car’s unconventional design. Even smaller details such as the brakes have been accurately replicated, right down to the Brembo lettering on the red calipers.
Perhaps more impressive is the fact that they’ve used standard Lego bricks without having to create custom ones specifically for the car. This true-to-life Lego is based on official CAD drawings of the car, and the team also had access to an actual Civic Type R when building its equivalent in bricks. The Lego conversion was built from the ground up, layer by layer, with the most difficult areas to replicate being the window wipers and the rear wing.
All the pieces have been glued together and sit on a steel frame sturdy enough to support the weight of the car. By the way, the Lego Civic Type R tips the scales at over 1,300 kilograms (2,866 pounds), which makes it nearly as heavy as the real thing. The impressive attention to detail goes beyond the faithfully replicated styling as the headlights and taillights are actually functional and are turned on through an app on an iPad.
Honda will showcase the life-size Lego Civic Type R across Australia over the coming months. Its first appearance will be on Sunday, April 28, on the “Lego Masters” show in Australia on Channel Nine.
Source: Honda
LIFE-SIZE LEGO HONDA CIVIC TYPE R MAKES WORLD DEBUT
One of the most iconic cars in the current Honda lineup, the Civic Type R, has been transformed into a life-size LEGO® model ahead of the much anticipated ‘LEGO® Masters’ show airing on Channel Nine from 28th April.
The passionate team behind the creation, led by global expert Ryan McNaught – LEGO® Certified Professional – used more than 320,000 LEGO® bricks in the build and took over 1,300 hours with a team of nine assembling each brick by hand.
Mr. McNaught expressed some exciting but technical challenges in building the Type R due to the unique shape and design of the vehicle – elements that attract award recognition worldwide.
“We’ve loved the challenge of this project. The car is shaped with a considerable amount of curved lines, making it a tough but interesting build. From the working lights and indicators to intricate LEGO® Honda logos, the detail on the model has been a fun one for us to work on”, said Mr. McNaught.
A steel frame supports the structure of LEGO® bricks, all glued together and is built completely by stock standard pieces. The car ‘comes to life’ with the help of an iPad which turns on the headlights, DRLs, fog lights, hazard lights, brake and reversing lights.
An actual Civic Type R and CAD drawings were used by the LEGO® Masters team to build their blueprint. They then built the car from the ground up, layer by layer. The most challenging elements of the build were the window wipers due to their fragility, and the back spoiler which needed structure to allow it to float.
The impressive build celebrates Honda’s support of the upcoming show LEGO® Masters, which will see eight pairs of LEGO® fanatics fight it out in a high intensity building competition. McNaught will judge the show alongside Australian radio and TV personality, Hamish Blake, as host.
Honda Australia Director, Mr. Stephen Collins said, “Honda is a company that is all about creativity and innovation so it’s great to support a family show that mirrors these ideals so well. Through LEGO® Masters we’ll see some of the dreams of the contestants, and also fans, come to life – we’re proud to be helping drive that.”
The multi award-winning Civic Type R was the ideal choice of the Honda Australia range to build due to its challenging lines which lends themselves to one of the most rewarding driving experiences in the hot hatch segment. The muscular and performance-focused design of the Civic Type R produces an ideal balance of low drag coefficient and aerodynamic downforce for increased road-holding and stability at higher speeds.
The LEGO® Civic Type R will be making appearances across the country over the coming months.