Fullsize Lego versions of cars are becoming somewhat of a trend and we’re more than happy to share details and photos of these highly detailed creations made from hundreds of thousands of bricks. Case in point, the Honda Civic Type R replicated entirely from Legos took more than 320,000 bricks to complete. A team of nine people was tasked to put each and every Lego in place during a time-consuming process that took more than 1,300 hours to complete.

4 Photos

Creating a Lego replica of the Civic Type R wasn’t exactly a walk in the park taking into account the wild styling of the hot hatch, but the skilled people involved in this project managed to stay true to the car’s unconventional design. Even smaller details such as the brakes have been accurately replicated, right down to the Brembo lettering on the red calipers.

Perhaps more impressive is the fact that they’ve used standard Lego bricks without having to create custom ones specifically for the car. This true-to-life Lego is based on official CAD drawings of the car, and the team also had access to an actual Civic Type R when building its equivalent in bricks. The Lego conversion was built from the ground up, layer by layer, with the most difficult areas to replicate being the window wipers and the rear wing.

All the pieces have been glued together and sit on a steel frame sturdy enough to support the weight of the car. By the way, the Lego Civic Type R tips the scales at over 1,300 kilograms (2,866 pounds), which makes it nearly as heavy as the real thing. The impressive attention to detail goes beyond the faithfully replicated styling as the headlights and taillights are actually functional and are turned on through an app on an iPad.

Honda will showcase the life-size Lego Civic Type R across Australia over the coming months. Its first appearance will be on Sunday, April 28, on the “Lego Masters” show in Australia on Channel Nine.

Source: Honda